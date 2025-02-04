Bayley shows off heartfelt gift from major NBA star

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley shared a heartfelt gift from a major NBA star on social media today. The Role Model was in action in the Women's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night but came up short.

The 35-year-old will participate in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on February 14. On her Instagram story, she revealed that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had gifted her a signed jersey. The veteran was very excited to receive the gift, and you can watch her reaction in the video below.

"Thank you @warriors and @stephencurry30 for this incredibly thoughtful gift ahead of my first @nbaallstar game! I’ll make the Bay Area proud! 🤩 #rolemodel," she wrote.

The former leader of Damage CTRL battled Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship on the January 17 edition of RAW but was defeated by The Buff Barbie. The veteran has since used the transfer window to move from SmackDown to RAW.

Bayley responds to WWE star's BBL allegations

Nia Jax recently accused Bayley of having a Brazilian bu*t lift, and the veteran responded to the comment.

In an interview with Arian Hernandez on the Unlikely show, the former champion fired back at The Irresistible Force and noted that she was proud of her body. She added that she was as real as it gets and claimed Jax was jealous of her.

"It's not my fault that I had gained a little weight and it went straight to my cheeks, okay. But I'm proud of that weight and I'm proud of my cheeks. So, if you don't believe that this is real, you ain't never seen a Bay Area girl, sister. This is the realest it'll ever get and you're jealous," Bayley said. [From 04:58 to 05:15]

You can check out the video below:

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble match last year and went on to defeat her former Damage CTRL stablemate, IYO SKY, to capture the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the RAW star ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

