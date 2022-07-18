"They're gonna fire me" – WWE Legend shares moment when Brock Lesnar was afraid of losing his job (Exclusive)

Mark Henry recently recalled Brock Lesnar being afraid of getting fired.

In the early 2000s, aspiring WWE Superstars trained and performed at the promotion turned developmental territory for WWE, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). Popular stars competed in the promotion, including John Cena, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and many more.

Lesnar made his main roster debut in 2002 under the mentorship of Paul Heyman. His athletic build and immense strength helped Lesnar garner an advantage over his opponents. It also resulted in Lesnar being called 'The Alpha Male of our species.'

During a recent exclusive interview with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Henry reflected on an incident when he challenged Lesnar to a shoot match because he considered himself to be unbeatable:

"He shot in and tried to double leg me and I sprawled him and I was able to gut-wrench him and pick him up. And when I was trying to throw him over, I started stumbling forward because he was pulling backward at the same time. And we ended up getting caught up in the ropes and they broke us up. And then they say, ‘okay, go back again.’ So now Brock is about six feet away from me. I knew in my heart that he couldn't get to me. He was gonna have to get closer, but I was wrong." (from 2:56 to 3:29)

Henry added that he was oblivious to The Beast's strength and found himself on the receiving end of a brutal double-leg takedown, resulting in him being out of action for nearly seven weeks. He added that Lesnar feared getting fired for injuring Henry:

"He shot from about six feet away and went to my ankle. And he put both hands behind my ankle, and his shoulder in my knee, and hyper extended my knee. And I was out for like, six to seven weeks. And I was just on the ground like,’Oh my God’, and he was like, ‘You're hurt’ and I was like, ‘damn, I can’t move and he was like, he's like, 'they're gonna fire me.' I said 'no, they not gonna fire you, they gonna fire me.' But we got a laugh about it later on but during that time he's like a very, very dangerous guy." (from 3:30 to 4:11)

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to clash for the last time at SummerSlam

The Beast Incarnate made his return on the June 17 edition of SmackDown. It was his first WWE televised event since his loss at WrestleMania 38 against Roman Reigns in a Winner Takes All Match.

The two locked horns for the first time at WrestleMania 31 for the WWE Title. Over the past seven years, Lesnar and Reigns have clashed for championships and supremacy in WWE.

Their saga of rivalries will end at SummerSlam, where The Beast Incarnate and The Tribal Chief will face each other in a Last Man Standing Match.

Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over 680 days. He hasn't been pinned for nearly 900 days. Many have unsuccessfully attempted to dethrone him.

Do you think Roman Reigns' streak will end at SummerSlam with Brock Lesnar determined to win the undisputed title? Sound off in the comments below!

