WWE legend shares one-word reaction to Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom

Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane, now known just as Kairi in NJPW, defended the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at the Tokyo Dome. Kairi picked up the victory but the lights went out as she was celebrating her victory.

Mercedes made her debut to a massive reaction from the crowd at the Tokyo Dome. She was referred to as "The CEO" by the ring announcer during her entrance. Moné attacked Kairi and slammed her to the canvas. She cut a promo and announced that she will be facing Kairi for the IWGP Women's Championship at NJPW Battle at the Valley in San Jose on February 18th.

FTR, formerly known as The Revival, had one of the best years of their career in 2022. However, the pair have seemingly fallen off a cliff lately.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Tag Team Championships to Bishamon at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Last month, FTR lost the ROH Tag Team Championships to The Briscoes in a Dog Collar match at Final Battle and also lost a match for the AEW Tag Team Championship match against The Acclaimed.

Despite the recent string of losses, the team remains incredibly popular and is likely to be in for a big year in 2023. FTR caught up with Mercedes Moné and Bayley backstage during NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and recreated a photo they took together back in the day.

Sasha Banks was rumored to be returning to WWE for months but it never came to fruition. It will be interesting to see if The CEO shows up in any other wrestling promotions in the weeks ahead.

