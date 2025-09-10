WWE legend Shawn Michaels officially announces huge return; 5-year wait finally ends 

Shawn Michaels has dropped a major announcement on his social media accounts that's sure to please WWE fans. The NXT head honcho made it official that the black and silver brand is returning to Ohio and Michigan after 5 years.The Heartbreak Kid has been the head booker for NXT for years now, with the brand only getting more and more popular under his leadership. Despite his busy schedule, Michaels makes it a point to stay in touch with fans via social media, where he regularly shares updates regarding NXT. One such recent announcement from Shawn Michaels has got the wrestling universe buzzing.He revealed that the black and silver brand was returning to Ohio and Michigan after a five-year gap for three Live Events in October. Michaels also revealed that the tickets for the show would be on sale shortly. Check it out below:&quot;For the first time in over 5 years… @WWENXT is coming back to Ohio &amp; Michigan this October! Oct 9 - Columbus Oct 10 - Detroit Oct 11 - Cleveland Presale is LIVE now with code: WWENXT General on sale Tomorrow at 10am ET. http://axs.com/teams/1108891/nxt-live-tickets,&quot; he wrote.Shawn Michaels has a great rapport with talent in WWEShawn Michaels's job as the head honcho of NXT doesn't only involve decision-making, but also requires him to work closely with the talent.TNA star Ash by Elegance recently opened up about this in an interview, revealing how he made her feel comfortable and welcomed before she won the Knockouts Title from Jacy Jayne at Heatwave 2025.“Yes. Actually, the week prior to my title victory, we had the six woman [tag match]. I’m going to get emotional. He looked at me, I was sitting, and he goes, ‘See, I told you it wouldn’t be long until you’re back.’ And it meant everything. I was like, ‘Man, you were right.’ He was just always so supportive. He told me before I went out there because I was nervous at Heatwave,” she explained. “There’s just so many emotions and I was so nervous.&quot;Apart from his role in NXT, Michaels is also involved with WWE's new brand, AAA, where he works closely with his real-life friends, Triple H and The Undertaker.