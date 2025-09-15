WWE legend Shawn Michaels shares serious health update

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently shared a major update on his current health condition. The Heartbreak Kid last stepped inside the squared circle in 2018.

Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the ring. After making a huge name in his pro wrestling career, HBK is now helping young talent thrive in the company's developmental brand, NXT, where he is the Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative.

During a recent edition of the Nightcap podcast, The Heartbreak Kid highlighted several surgeries he has had throughout the years after giving his body and soul to wrestling. He then shared another serious health update, revealing that he was getting both of his knees replaced in a month.

Michaels added that despite all of the injuries that he has had in his career, he wouldn't change anything if he could go back in time.

"I have had my back fused. I've had my shoulder replaced. I got two knees that I'm getting replaced in probably a month," he revealed. "And I wouldn't change it for anything in the world."

The WWE legend also admitted that he knew wrestling would take a toll on his body, and although he had a hectic schedule, he still enjoyed every bit of it.

"I knew that going in, as you guys did. I knew the price that was going to come along with it... When I worked on the road, we did 286 days. When I got a part-time schedule, it was 150 days. And I enjoyed every minute," he added. [H/T Wrestling News Co]

Check out his interview below:

Kevin Nash talked about Shawn Michaels possibly taking Triple H's spot in WWE

During an episode of Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash said that he believed that when Triple H decides to step down as the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Shawn Michaels won't take The Game's spot. Nash added that HBK wouldn't want to give up his "little schedule" in NXT.

"I think when Paul calls it a day, I don't know if that would be something that [Shawn Michaels would want to do]. He lives in Lakeland, he's got his little schedule. Nobody's gonna take NXT. Why jump up and take that?"

Shawn Michaels has been doing an excellent job in WWE NXT. It will be interesting to see what HBK has planned for his future in the company.

