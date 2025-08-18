Why Shawn Michaels Will Not Replace Triple H, According to Kevin Nash

Shawn Michaels and Triple H have been close friends since joining the backstage group The Kliq in the 1990s. Kevin Nash, another Kliq member, recently addressed whether Michaels could become WWE's main roster creative figurehead one day.

Triple H, real name Paul Levesque, has overseen RAW and SmackDown storylines since replacing his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, in 2022. Michaels, meanwhile, works as the head booker of WWE's developmental brand, NXT.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash said he does not think Michaels would be interested in taking over from Triple H in the long run.

"I think when Paul calls it a day, I don't know if that would be something that [Shawn Michaels would want to do]. He lives in Lakeland, he's got his little schedule. Nobody's gonna take NXT. Why jump up and take that?" [57:08–57:30]

In the same episode, Nash revealed that Michaels recently underwent back surgery to fix a WWE injury he suffered in 1998.

Kevin Nash Applauds Triple H's WWE Work

Vince McMahon rarely made public appearances toward the end of his time as the company's Chairman. By contrast, Triple H often discusses his life inside and outside the wrestling industry in media interviews. He also regularly appears on WWE programming.

Kevin Nash added that The Game likely has a team of reliable people working alongside him to help the company run smoothly.

"Paul's turned into such a good public speaker. He's the face. He's gotta do the deals with the f***ing influencers. I know Paul, he also loves his girls and also loves his wife. He also loves his f***ing time, and he doesn't have as much of that as he'd like, so he's got people [to help]. It's not like he's on f***ing TikTok finding the next hot influencer." [57:32–58:18]

Nash also gave his honest opinion on LA Knight after receiving backlash for criticizing him in 2023.

