WWE legend sheds further light on Roman Reigns stepping away for "a less physical form of entertainment"

A WWE legend has spoken about Roman Reigns talking about stepping away from the company for a less physically demanding form of entertainment. There, he made the details of the situation clear.

Earlier, Roman Reigns talked about how, after his current contract, he may have only one or two more years in him, after which he would want to take on a less physical form of entertainment. Paul Heyman has now spoken about it with Fox News Digital.

"After I finish the contract that I’m in, we probably got another year or two max. Then it’s time to take on a less physical form of entertainment."

This news left fans thinking about a WWE without Roman Reigns, but Heyman provided further insights on the situation. He said that at any time, Reigns and Heyman had multiple roles, projects, films, and TV series, and they were being offered roles over the past few years. He said that on his phone, he had contacts ready to fly in from Hollywood to take a meeting, before or after WrestleMania, regarding different projects.

However, he said that despite the high-profile offers they were receiving with substantial studio budgets, neither Roman Reigns nor Paul Heyman were able to jump on those offers. He said that with this context, it was obvious that Reigns didn't have the time to pursue these under his current contract. He added that when the star looks at his new deal, he will want to carve out time for these other pursuits as well.

"So, Roman saying that this is a consideration of his and that it is something that he would like to exploit is nothing new, but under the current contract, he doesn’t have the time and the amount of time in a block to pursue such goals. And as he looks at whatever the next deal may be, I’m sure he wants to carve out times that he can now expand his horizons and include that within his annual schedule."

Currently, they are heading into WrestleMania at odds with each other. Roman Reigns will be looking to defeat both Seth Rollins and CM Punk, while Heyman will be in the corner of The Straight Edge Superstar.

