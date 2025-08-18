WWE legend spotted backstage with Rey Mysterio's family; Dominik Mysterio was also there

A WWE legend recently took to social media to share some backstage photos with Rey Mysterio's family, including one with Dominik Mysterio. The legend in question is none other than RAW's Natalya.Natalya is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle in World Wrestling Entertainment's women's division. The Queen of Harts has won several titles throughout her career, including the Divas Championship and the SmackDown Women's Championship, and is still going strong on WWE TV. Nattie is currently focusing on helping the younger talent thrive in the company.The 43-year-old recently took to her Instagram Stories to upload backstage photos from AAA TripleMania. Natalya uploaded a wholesome picture with Rey Mysterio's family, which included his daughter, Aalyah, and his wife Angie Gutierrez. Although Dominik Mysterio was not present in this picture, he still posed with The BOAT in a separate photo with the same background as his family's pic.Check out screenshots of her Instagram Stories below:Dominik Mysterio is one of the few wrestlers who still keep kayfabe alive, which could be a big reason why he did not pose with his family.Dominik Mysterio named his father, Rey Mysterio, as the stiffest wrestler he had faced in WWEDuring a recent edition of My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, the host asked Dominik Mysterio to name the stiffest wrestler he had faced.Without any second thoughts, Dirty Dom namedropped his father, Rey Mysterio, claiming that he always gets bruises whenever he faces the Hall of Famer, which is unusual as The Master of 619 is considered one of the safest wrestlers in the ring.&quot;Stiffest wrestler... Believe it or not, every time I wrestle my deadbeat dad, I always leave with scratches and marks. A bruised eye, bloody nose, something. And it's always with him,&quot; he said.Dominik was in action at AAA TripleMania as he faced El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano for the Mega Championship. Unfortunately for the WWE Intercontinental Champion, he couldn't win another title as the bout ended in Vikingo's favor.