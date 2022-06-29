"People took that s**t personally" - WWE legend claims fans directed hate messages at Hulk Hogan after major moment

Former WWE Superstar Diamond Dallas Page had recalled that fans were furious with Hulk Hogan when the latter turned heel to join nWo in WCW.

Hogan joined The Outsiders (Kevin Nash and Scott Hall) to form the nWo at WCW Bash at the Beach in 1996. The event was initially scheduled for Nash, Hall, and a mysterious partner to take on Randy Savage, Sting, and Lex Luger. With Luger being taken out early, the contest became 2-on-2.

Hogan then emerged as The Outsiders fled from the ring. The crowd believed the star to be the savior but saw him reveal himself as the mysterious third member of Nash's team.

After the match ended in a no-contest, the angry crowd started throwing trash in the ring. One fan even tried to attack Hogan for his betrayal.

During the most recent edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Diamond Dallas Page explained that the Turner Network was forced to shut down its phone lines due to the hate messages it received.

“People took that s**t personally. Because they believed in him… When Hulk did that, the letters [that got sent to Turner Network]. Even though he was like, ‘ah, the red & yellow, its getting old [referring to the general understanding about Hulkamania]... When he flipped, the phones at Turner broadcasting were shut down.” (H/T – Wrestling Inc)

DDP recalled one message that said, “‘you son of a b**ch, my kids are crying,” while another fan demanded that Hogan be fired.

Eric Bischoff reveals Hulk Hogan's initial reaction to turning heel

Former President of WCW Eric Bischoff had also recalled Hulk Hogan's response when he pitched the idea to the Hall of Famer.

In an edition of 'Rise and Fall of nWo' edition on Talk is Jericho, he explained that Hulkamania 'very elegantly' threw the WCW President out of his house after hearing about the heel turn.

"Everybody knew it [babyface Hulk] wasn't working, so I flew down there and said, 'okay, I'm going to go down there and take my best shot at convincing Hulk to turn heel.... He's doing this [listening to the pitch] and he goes, 'brother, I have to pick the kids up from school. Thanks for coming. Bye. You'll obviously never know what it's like to walk a mile in these boots. Thanks for coming by.' He basically threw me out of his house, but he did it very elegantly. Like, I didn't feel bad, but I was on the way out the door," Bischoff recalled.

Despite his initial reluctance, Hulk Hogan eventually agreed to turn heel. Hence, the nWo became one of the most iconic stables in history and influenced generations of pro wrestlers.

