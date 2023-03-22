WWE legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin recalls unplanned moment when he destroyed Corvette on live TV

WWE Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin recently revealed his pick for the best moment in his memorable feud with Vince McMahon.

One of the greatest on-screen rivalries in WWE history saw Austin mercilessly hunt Vince McMahon. Their storyline led to several unforgettable backstage moments, including a popular spot where Austin filled McMahon's $50,000 Corvette with cement.

During his recent conversation with The Wrestling Classic, Steve Austin was asked to pick his favorite moment from his feud with Vince McMahon. He chose the aforementioned segment and revealed details of backstage planning that went into the execution.

They didn't prepare for the passenger side's window to explode but went along with the event as it all happened on live television. Austin was quoted as saying:

"I had to fold down all those gates, hit the lever, and then had me a mark to hit and that was all done on live TV so there's no room for error. The cherry on top was when we planned that out, we never knew that the passenger side window would blow like it did." (WrestlingINC)

Austin also shared that the life of WWE Superstars can be hard when they have to stay on the road for so long. However, he insisted that there would be good and bad days before stating that his work on Monday Night RAW felt like therapy.

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin admits to loving Kevin Owens

Steve Austin appeared at WrestleMania 38 last year and locked horns with Kevin Owens, competing in his first match in 19 years. He revealed that WWE first approached him for a short WrestleMania angle with a top RAW Superstar.

But once he heard he would be working alongside Kevin Owens, Austin gladly showed the green signal to the creative team. The Hall of Famer said he loves KO and was happy to share the ring with him at WrestleMania.

There have been talks about Steve Austin potentially returning for WrestleMania 39. He reportedly rejected an angle with Brock Lesnar, leading to the latter's feud with Omos. WWE fans hope to see the legendary superstar return for a promo segment with LA Knight at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

