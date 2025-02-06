WWE legend should not be stopped by his wife from getting Hall of Fame induction, thinks Vince Russo (Exclusive)

The highest recognition that can be bestowed upon anyone in the pro wrestling business is arguably a WWE Hall of Fame induction. As such, a particular legend being stopped from this receiving honor does not make sense, according to Vince Russo.

The legend being referenced here is none other than Owen Hart. Despite his notable accomplishments in the Stamford-based promotion, he was never officially inducted into the Hall of Fame. After his untimely demise at the Over The Edge PPV, his wife Martha had entered a legal battle with the Stamford-based promotion, straining their relationship. She had apparently also refused the HOF induction.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo questioned the truth behind the lack of the HOF induction.

"The one I don't understand, because I have heard different things, is the Owen (Hart) one. Did his wife turn down the invitation into the Hall of Fame? Is that the story?" [19:15 onwards]

On being told that Martha had stopped it from happening, Russo remarked:

"You gotta ask yourself the question. Would Owen want to be in the Hall of Fame? I think the answer to that is one hundred percent yes." [20:30 onwards]

Another WWE legend recently talked about Owen Hart's demise

Jeff Jarrett is another name that was present in the fateful Over The Edge PPV, and he performed right after the tragic incident.

Speaking on the Bobby Bones podcast, Jeff recounted how he saw Owen being carried out of the WWE arena right beside him. He stated:

“Not at the time. That was the one thing when I went into recovery that I never processed at all. I hate to say it, but it was work. I've talked to his widow Martha and extensive conversations, but we were in a place where his match was on before me, the backstage stage manager came and said, 'Hey, Owen is going to the ring, you're up next.' I had in my mind 15-18 minutes. Three minutes later, they came and said, 'You're on now.' I went, did a promo, and all that stuff was going around. They wheeled his body right beside me.”

WWE legend Owen Hart was honored in AEW multiple times, with even Martha making a few appearances in the company.

