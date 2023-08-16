WWE legend supports #GiveRicochetAChance movement, questions SummerSlam loss to Logan Paul

Ricochet is one of WWE's best high-flyers, who fans think has deserved a better push throughout his main roster run. The former US Champion lost to Logan Paul at SummerSlam, and while Kurt Angle understood the reason behind the booking, he recently urged WWE to back Ricochet more prominently.

Billed as 'the most viral match in WWE,' Logan Paul and Ricochet put together an impressive 18-minute bout which ended with the social media star getting a big singles win.

Kurt Angle reviewed SummerSlam on his podcast and began by explaining why Logan Paul winning made sense from the company's perspective. Despite the understandable outcome, Kurt Angle would have loved to see Ricochet get the win as he felt that the RAW star needed a chance to prove himself as a possible main-eventer.

"You know what? I understand why (Logan Paul went over Ricochet). He's a part-timer, and he's a YouTuber, and he's famous because of his Boxing and all that stuff. But I mean, give Ricochet a chance." [From o0:43 to 01:00]

Check out the entire interview below:

Kurt Angle's podcast co-host, Paul Bromwell, brought up the possibility of the #GiveRicochetAChance movement needing to go viral, and Kurt Angle agreed. The Olympic Hero said that the WWE star required the support of fans and officials to get ahead in the pecking order.

Kurt Angle on the finish of Logan Paul vs. Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam

The SummerSlam opener expectedly featured some epic aerial spots that got the crowd on their feet and warmed them up for the rest of the evening. Logan didn't get a clean win, however, as he used brass knuckles to get the advantage over his opponent during the final seconds.

Kurt Angle said that a win over Logan Paul could have been a career highlight for Ricochet, but he also realized that the promotion values the popular part-time wrestler.

The Hall of Famer was satisfied with the match's finish, as Ricochet didn't essentially look weak in a losing cause. The Olympic gold medalist continued:

"You know, something like this could really highlight his career but don't get me wrong. Logan Paul is an incredible athlete, and I heard he had to use Nunchucks to win the match, right? Which, it kind of protected Ricochet." [From 01:01 to 01:15]

