WWE legend was surprised to see a "Vince McMahon invention" suffer unexpected loss (Exclusive)

The discourse over certain high-profile WWE matches and their outcomes are still relevant, one being around The Undertaker's loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. During a recent Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk episode, Dutch Mantell revealed why he was shocked by the outcome.

While the streak will always be considered iconic, not many expected The Undertaker to lose his first WrestleMania match after 21 victories against Brock Lesnar.

Some even felt that WWE would never end the Deadman's undefeated run at the Show of Shows or that the honor would be given to a younger, less-established star in need of the rub. Instead, WWE pushed Brock Lesnar for the job, and Dutch Mantell admitted he was taken aback when The Beast Incarnate pinned The Phenom.

Mantell felt that as The Undertaker was a Vince McMahon creation, he never anticipated the streak to end. However, Dutch pointed out that, in hindsight, the reactions to the unforeseen WrestleMania 30 moment ended up being pretty legendary:

"Well, even without the newfound information, I still don't think he should have lost. Because I said, since he was a Vince McMahon invention, I didn't think it would ever be lost. But what a reaction it got from the fans. Everybody else thought it wouldn't be broken anyway." [30:45 onwards]

The Undertaker himself believes the streak could have been broken by another WWE star and not Brock Lesnar, resulting in a moment that could have been remembered for better reasons than his seemingly underwhelming clash with the Beast Incarnate.

