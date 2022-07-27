"I don't know if it's upset or not"- WWE Legend has a surprising pick for Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar match at SummerSlam

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield, aka JBL, shared his thoughts on the upcoming Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate and The Tribal Chief will collide for one last time at The Biggest Party of the Summer this year. The current feud between the two started last year at the same Premium Live Event when Lesnar returned to confront Reigns after the latter's victory against John Cena.

The duo have been on a collision course since then, with The Head of the Table getting the better of Lesnar in both their matches.

Speaking on RAW Talk, JBL stated that although it's hard to predict the winner between the two, he'll go with Brock Lesnar:

"Holy cow, it's hard to believe that either of these giants are gonna stay down for ten-count. I have a hard time believing which one's gonna lose this, but somebody is. I have seen Brock Lesnar since he first came in. Roman Reigns, we haven't seen dominance like that since Bruno Sammartino. I am going with the Beast Incarnate here to upset, I don't know if it's upset or not, but to take the title from the Head of the Table."

You can check out the clip from RAW Talk below:

WWE Legend Goldberg picks Brock Lesnar to beat Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam

Goldberg is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar. The Icon has battled against The Beast Incarnate on numerous occasions while he locked horns with the Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber earlier this year.

Goldberg recently joined Good Morning Football where he predicted The Beast to be the winner of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match:

"I've got to with the big boy, I've got to go with Brock. You never know what is going to happen when Brock gets in the ring with anybody, let alone Roman. We've seen it a couple of times but no matter how many times we've seen those two go at it, there's always going to be something new," he said.

WWE @WWE



leads Undisputed WWE Universal Champion One last time. One last match. Last Man Standing. @HeymanHustle leads Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns into battle against @BrockLesnar at #SummerSlam LIVE this Saturday streaming at 8E/5P exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! One last time. One last match. Last Man Standing. @HeymanHustle leads Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns into battle against @BrockLesnar at #SummerSlam LIVE this Saturday streaming at 8E/5P exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! https://t.co/Q7WPHQ5LQi

SummerSlam will mark Reigns’ sixth singles match against Lesnar in the last five years, all of which were contested for world championships. A Last Man Standing match between the two seems like a fitting end to this epic saga.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit RAW Talk with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling!

