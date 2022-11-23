WWE legend tags Carmella instead of Carmelo Hayes in a hilariously botched tweet

Former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes headlined the latest WWE NXT show in an incredible match against Wes Lee. Hall of Famer Road Dogg took to Twitter to share his appreciation for the main event and accidentally tagged Carmella instead of the youngster.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been out of action since she suffered an injury during a house show in August. It was initially stated that Carmella wasn't severely hurt and was expected to resume her on-screen run, which unfortunately hasn't happened thus far.

As for Carmelo Hayes, the 28-year-old faced Wes Lee and was unsuccessful in reclaiming the NXT North American Championship after a phenomenal match. Road Dogg was quite impressed with Lee and Hayes. The Hall of Famer wasted no time expressing his opinions on social media following the show.

However, the WWE legend seems to have forgotten to proofread his tweet, as he mentioned Carmella in his botched post. Either that or Road Dogg really misses seeing the Princess of Staten Island on TV.

Here's what he hilariously tweeted out:

"@CarmellaWWE and @WesLee_WWE thank you for that match, I THOROUGHLY enjoyed it #WWENXT @youdidntknowpod"

Check out the tweet below:

What else happened on the latest WWE NXT episode?

Toxic Attraction kicked off the latest episode of NXT as Mandy Rose and co. sent a message to the locker room and fans following last week's events, where Rose defeated Alba Fyre in a championship match. The heel faction ended the segment by laying out Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

The first match of the evening saw Cora Jade pick up a singles victory over Wendy Choo. The women were prominently featured during the first hour, as Ivy Nile and Kiana James were involved in the next bout.

SCRYPTS finally arrived in NXT as the mysterious character defeated Guru Raaj in a short match. Several fans were surprised when they realized it was none other than a repackaged Reggie behind the mask.

Later in the show, The Schism revealed their 'Thanksgiving sacrifice' in yet another twisted segment before a women's match between Zoey Stark and Sol Ruca took center stage.

Both the final two matches had titles on the line as Pretty Deadly first beat Chase U to retain their Tag Team Championship. As stated earlier, Wes Lee held on to his belt after a back-and-forth match against Carmelo Hayes.

The episode even had a shocking finish as Dijak (fka T-Bar) returned to attack Lee and make himself the top contender for the North American Title.

Did you enjoy the most recent episode of NXT? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

