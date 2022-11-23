Toxic Attraction kicked off WWE NXT and Mandy Rose said that she was able to beat Alba Fyre last week "all by herself." Jacy and Gigi said that they will now focus on being the women's tag team champions and called out Carter and Chance.

The women's tag team champs walked out and said that Mandy was lying since Isla Dawn was there to help her win last week. The two teams argued before a brawl broke out and Toxic Attraction came out on top, leaving the champs downed in the ring.

Backstage, Tony D'Angelo still blamed Wes Lee for his leg injury. Lee told him to come find him after his title match tonight.

Grayson Waller accused Duke Hudson of playing the part of a good Chase U student before he eventually turns on their leader. Hudson said that he would never and that he bled black and red.

WWE NXT Results (November 22, 2022): Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo

Choo got some big moves early on before Jade caught her on the ropes and unloaded on her. Choo tried for the nap drop, but Jade dodged it before missing a stomp.

After a break on NXT, Choo hit the nap drop and a handstand strike before getting a brainbuster. Jade tried to hit her with a Kendo Stick, but Choo dodged it and got a kick. Jade tossed Wendy's drink cup and tossed it at her before getting a DDT for the win.

Result: Cora Jade def. Wendy Choo

Grade: B

Javier Bernal was backstage and gave us a list of people he hated, including Axiom, Elon Musk, and Drake.

Duke Hudson got into a fight with Pretty Deadly backstage over gambling and somehow ended up with a tag team title match.

Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James on WWE NXT

James locked in a full nelson early on before Nile broke out but took a couple of backbreakers. James tried for a knee bar but Nile countered with a headlock. James got a big suplex before Nile locked in the Rings of Saturn.

Kiana broke out of the gold before Nile got a hurricanrana and a gut wrench suplex. James was sent outside before trying to run away, but Fallon Henley showed up and sent her back into the ring, where Nile locked in a hold before getting the win.

Result: Ivy Nile def. Kiana James

Grade: B-

Diamond Mine were in a short promo talking about taking down Indus Sher at NXT Deadline.

Isla Dawn got a promo as well, talking about the voices that brought her to Alba Fyre.

Scrypts vs. Guru Raaj on WWE NXT

Scrypts was one person and not a faction, as he flipped his way to the ring in a mask.

Guru Raaj was barely able to keep up as Scrypts hit one high-flying maneuver after another before taking Raaj down with a front flip seated senton.

After the match, Scrypts left a calling card on Raaj's chest before walking out.

Result: Scrypts def. Guru Raaj

Grade: C

The Schism were out next, and they talked about Thanksgiving being a failed holiday thanks to shopping deals. Ava Raine brought a guy from the audience while Gacy christened a new holiday in their name.

Gacy thanked the stranger and gave him the center seat at the table in the ring before standing and hitting a Uranage on him, sending him through the table as a sacrifice.

Wes Lee was backstage and told Trick Williams to stay backstage during his match with Carmelo Hayes. Trick refused and Wes Lee insinuated that Melo was incapable of winning the title on his own, leaving Williams rather confused.

Zoey Stark vs. Sol Ruca on WWE NXT

Ruca got a big dropkick early on followed by a superkick, before Zoey replied with a superkick of her own and got a near fall. Ruca got a sunset flip powerbomb on the ropes before picking up Stark and getting a big powerslam for a near fall.

Ruca hit a top rope dive, but Stark dodged it and hit the Shining Wizard knee strike before getting the pin. After the match, Nikkita Lyons attacked Stark and caused her to flee the ring.

Result: Zoey Stark def. Sol Ruca

Grade: B-

Backstage, Von Wagner called Malik Blade and Edris Enofe losers before beating them down.

Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Chase U - WWE NXT Tag Team Title match

Hudson and Chase were in control early on, but Prince got a big dropkick after breaking out of a headlock and isolated Andre in their corner. The champs hit a big double-team splash for a near fall before Chase got a big counter.

Chase was able to take down both champs and tagged in Hudson for a double team before tagging back in. Andre spelled out Chase U while hitting kicks before we headed for a break.

Back on WWE NXT, Hudson dropped Chase on one of the champs before getting a near fall. Hudson tagged Chase back in but then accidentally hit him with a big boot. The champ tossed Duke into the steel ring steps before getting the Spilt Milk on Andre for the win.

Result: Pretty Deadly def. Chase U to retain the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles

Grade: B+

Nikkita Lyons squashed her beef with the women's tag champs and offered to join them in their fight against Toxic Attraction.

Wes Lee (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes - North American Title match on WWE NXT

The match went outside early on with Melo in control, and he tossed the champ back into the ring before getting a massive kick to the head. Lee missed a dropkick before they took each other out with double pump-kicks.

After another break on WWE NXT, Lee got the Headscissors Toss before getting another near fall. Lee missed a top rope move before Trick Williams came out to support Hayes.

Lee hit a big dive to the outside on Trick, but the distraction allowed Melo to get the advantage. Lee came back with a kick and the Phantom Driver before picking up the win.

Result: Wes Lee def. Carmelo Hayes to retain the North American Title

Dijak (formerly known as T-Bar from SmackDown) showed up in the ring after the match and wiped out Wes Lee as WWE NXT went off the air.

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got a great title match for tonight's main event while The Schism celebrated thanksgiving in their own strange way. We got some great promos tonight on NXT while Chase U failed to grab the tag team gold in an impromptu title match.

