WWE legend takes a big shot at Nick Aldis at Saturday Night's Main Event

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jan 26, 2025 02:52 GMT
The SmackDown GM (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
A WWE legend took a huge shot at SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis over his supposed inability to handle the situation between his top superstars. It's going to be interesting to see if Aldis responds.

This was, of course, in reference to what happened on the SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event. It was revealed that SNME would feature a contract-signing segment between Kevin Owens and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. On the Friday Night Show, things escalated to the point of no return as the show ended with them brawling.

Shawn Michaels took a dig at Nick Aldis by stating that he couldn't get the job done.

Michaels would, admittedly, do a fairly decent job in his role, but even he had to get his digs in when he told Kevin Owens that he was jealous of Cody Rhodes. The segment ended with much tension as KO got his hands on Shawn Michaels, only for Cody to save him.

Shawn Michaels would then follow up with Sweet Chin Music on Owens, getting a huge pop from his hometown crowd in San Antonio, Texas. This leaves questions as to what the follow-up will be in the coming week.

It will also be interesting to see if Nick Aldis responds on SmackDown.

