"I remember being really resistant to it" - WWE Hall of Famer recalls how Vince McMahon shared his first homosexual experience story 

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recalled how Vince McMahon shared the story of his first homosexual encounter with him and Scott Hall.

Vince McMahon was never a full-time performer as he was the CEO of the company. Besides feuding with Steve Austin, McMahon also played an on-screen character and wrestled on numerous occasions from the Attitude Era to the PG Era.

Kevin Nash worked with McMahon for years and has friends in the industry such as Scott Hall, Triple H, and more. Speaking on Kliq This podcast, Nash spoke on how Vince recalled his first homosexual experience when he and Hall went to speak with Vince McMahon for a storyline with Goldust:

“He was talking about when he was living in North Carolina and was hitchhiking one time, and I don’t know anything about Vince’s past, but I’m thinking, hitchhiking from where, the pool to the country club? Like what? He said some guy picked him up and was like rubbing his hand on his leg. I’m thinking okay, now you told me. What does this have to do with wrestling? But I remember being really resistant to it. That wasn’t the way we were doing business.” [H/T - ITR]

According to Nash, McMahon had pitched an angle between Goldust and Scott Hall where the former was in love with Hall. During the narration, McMahon chose to discuss his personal life with his fellow colleagues.

Vince McMahon might be entering WWE Hall of Fame in 2023

The 77-year-old personality finally decided to retire from the company after a series of several allegations took place. McMahon eventually stepped back from his position and announced his successors.

However, recent reports suggests that Vince McMahon might be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2023. According to the US Sun, he might be headlining the event and will be inducted alongside several other illustrious performers:

"One discussion is whether it is too soon for him to be honored at the WWE Hall Of Fame event, the night before Wrestlemania. Automatically that honor would mean he would walk on stage in front of LA fans next April." [H/T - US Sun]

After working for over a decade, being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame might be the perfect way for McMahon to go out with a bang.

Do you think Vince McMahon should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year? Sound off in the comment section below.

