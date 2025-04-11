WWE legend teases blockbuster return after 342 days ahead of WrestleMania 41

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Apr 11, 2025 07:44 GMT
WWE WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19 and 20 [Image credits: star's Instagram and WWE.com]

A legendary former WWE champion recently took to social media to tease their major return after almost a year. It is none other than the former SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka.

Asuka last competed inside the squared circle at the Backlash Premium Live Event 342 days ago on May 4, 2024. She teamed up with Kairi Sane to lock horns with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the Women's Tag Team Championship. During the bout, The Empress of Tomorrow, unfortunately, suffered a knee injury, which sidelined her from in-ring competition indefinitely.

However, in recent months, the former Women's Champion has been regularly uploading photos and videos of her working out, seemingly suggesting that she might have recovered and was good to compete again. She did something similar this time as well. Although Asuka didn't write anything in her Instagram post, she teased her massive return by uploading a pic of her sitting on a gym bench.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Current WWE champion wants to lock horns with Asuka

During an interview with Pubity, current WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria revealed that she was supposed to face Asuka in her debut match on RAW, but due to The Empress of Tomorrow's injury, her opponent was changed to Dakota Kai.

Valkyria added that she desired to face the former SmackDown Women's Champion someday.

"Unfortunately she got hurt and I ended up wrestling Dakota Kai, which ended up being quite poetic in itself as we circled back to me and Dakota in a big history making moment. But yeah, that would definitely be a nice match to circle back to, to get to wrestle Asuka."

WWE WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, scheduled for April 19 and 20. It will be interesting to see if The Empress of Tomorrow will make a surprise return at The Show of Shows.

