WWE legend teases in-ring return

A former WWE Women's Champion and Divas Champion recently hinted at making a massive return to in-ring action. This tease has been dropped ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Mickie James' last in-ring encounter was in September 2024. She joined forces with Shelly Benson to defeat the duo of Havok and Mila Moore in a tag team match at the IWR 31: Aftermath event.

That being said, The Godmother has been on the panel of the WWE LGF show on A&E alongside veterans such as The Undertaker, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Booker T. This has led to fan speculation about whether Mickie James will make her comeback to the squared circle.

Speaking to Gabby LaSpisa on the Gabby AF podcast, the former Divas Champion hinted at a possible return to in-ring competition and highlighted the favorable circumstances and the likelihood of having more free time.

"Yeah. Absolutely. I think [at] right place, right time, right moment. The season's coming up, so I'm like, 'Oh, maybe some free time on the horizon,'" James said. [From 24:22 to 24:35]

You can watch the entire episode below:

Mickie James credits a major name for her spot in the WWE LFG show

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mickie James discussed working as a coach alongside the WWE Hall of Famers on the company's LFG show.

Mickie James felt great pride in her role on the show, which she revealed that Triple H had recommended her for. The 45-year-old female WWE legend acknowledged learning from her fellow panelists and enjoying the deeper connections formed.

"I'm so proud [to be part of WWE LFG]. Honestly, I'm really honored to be a part of it. When I was first asked to be a part of it and when Hunter threw my name in the hat to be able to sit alongside Bubba [Ray Dudley] and Booker [T] and Undertaker and even being seen in that same echelon is weird for me I think. I'm truly honored. I feel like I learn on a week-to-week basis from these guys," she said.

As of now, there is no timeline for when the former Divas Champion will return to in-ring action. Fans will have to wait and see if it happens on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Please credit the Gabby AF podcast & give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

