WWE legend teases joining The Wyatt Sicks after SmackDown

A WWE legend recently took to social media to drop a huge teaser of possibly joining Bo Dallas' fearsome group, The Wyatt Sicks. The legend also uploaded a picture with Erick Rowan. The name in question is The Boogeyman.The Boogeyman was a massive name in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2000s. He wrestled regularly in the company between 2004 and 2009. The real-life Martin Wright returned to the Stamford-based promotion for a one-off match, participating in the 2015 Royal Rumble. Although he hasn't wrestled in WWE since 2015, he still makes sporadic appearances in the company and is signed under a legends contract.The 61-year-old recently took to Instagram to share a photo with The Wyatt Sicks' Erick Rowan. In the post's caption, Boogeyman teased an alliance with the fearsome stable, referencing himself as the group's &quot;PLUS ONE.&quot; He also wrote his catchphrase with a clock emoji, seemingly suggesting that fans should look out for his possible return.&quot;WYATT SICKS PLUS ONE …CMIN2GETCHA ⏰,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Boogeyman sent a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe after a major announcementAfter World Wrestling Entertainment announced The Boogeyman ringside collectibles, the legend took to X/Twitter to thank the fans for &quot;immortalizing&quot; him. He also sent a heartfelt message, writing that his character in the Stamford-based promotion won't exist without the audience's love for him.&quot;Sincerely I would like to thank WWE,WWEUNIVERSE,for immortalizing me in the existence of time now, and time beyond,with out you there is no Boogeyman,and I sincerely THANK YOU ALL..STILL CMIN2GETCHA ⏰🔥🔥&quot;The Boogeyman could be a fantastic addition to The Wyatt Sicks, as his character could elevate them and bring back the fearsomeness that many believe has been missing in Bo Dallas' group in recent times.It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for the 61-year-old's return to the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming and alliance with The Wyatt Sicks.