WWE legend Ted DiBiase Sr. names his favorite opponents (Exclusive)

Ted DiBiase Sr. was one of WWE's top villains in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In an exclusive interview, The Million Dollar Man recently named some of the best opponents from his time in the wrestling business.

DiBiase Sr. feuded with many of WWE's most well-known stars, including Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage. He also appeared in Mid-South Wrestling in the 1970s, All Japan Pro Wrestling in the 1980s, and WCW in the 1990s.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone caught up with DiBiase Sr. at WrestleCon. Regarding his favorite opponents, three names immediately came to the WWE Hall of Famer's mind:

"It's so hard to pin that down to just one person," DiBiase Sr. said. "When I think back to the guys that helped me become a great professional, I think about Terry Funk and Dick Murdoch and Harley Race and those guys, who were some of the greatest of all time." [6:06 – 6:27]

Watch the video above to hear the 69-year-old reflect on the NXT storyline he participated in with Cameron Grimes and LA Knight in 2021.

Ted DiBiase Sr. names two more legendary opponents

Later in his career, Ted DiBiase Sr. briefly crossed paths with Ricky Steamboat in WWE. He also shared the ring with Jake Roberts more than 100 times between 1984 and 1990.

DiBiase Sr. never had any issues when he stepped into the ring with Roberts and Steamboat:

"In my own league, so to speak, in my generation of wrestlers, number one, Ricky Steamboat, who I only had the opportunity of wrestling one time. I would have loved to have a program with him. And the other guy, a guy who's sitting right over there, Jake the Snake, Jake Roberts. We came from the same school of thought, the psychology of pro wrestling." [6:31 – 7:05]

The Million Dollar Man also gave his honest thoughts on the way Vince McMahon changed the wrestling business in the 1980s.

Do you have any favorite matches involving Ted DiBiase Sr.? Let us know in the comments section below.

Thanks to www.wrestlecon.com for allowing Sportskeeda to get these exclusive interviews.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena