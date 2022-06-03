WWE Legend was fined by JBL and Undertaker for selling viagra backstage

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has narrated a hilarious anecdote where he was taken to Wrestler's Court to sell viagra backstage in the company.

Wrestler's Court was a mock court held backstage by the WWE roster, where various offenses by Superstars were dealt with. The Undertaker, for a long time, headed the Wrestler's Court.

In an interview with WrestlingInc the Hall of Famer revealed how Mae Young was assigned as his lawyer during Wrestler's Court and how he was found guilty. Long then had to buy JBL and The Undertaker beer and chicken after being found guilty.

“They took me to Wrestler’s Court for selling viagra, so I had to get a lawyer. So the lawyer I got was Mae Young. I tell Mae Young the whole story. We went into wrestler’s court and the first thing she said everybody popped. She said, ‘Well, I want you guys to know Teddy Long is not guilty of selling that Niagra.’ She couldn’t say it right, so she called it Niagra! That was a great day, but I still was found guilty, so I had to buy buckets of chicken and beer for about two weeks for Bradshaw, ‘Taker, and some more of the boys,” said Long.

Long felt that there was nothing wrong with Wrestler's Court and felt that it was a way for the roster to entertain themselves backstage.

Former WWE star CM Punk was critical of Wrestler's Court

John Layfield @JCLayfield Tales from the Deadman. Debuts Sunday on @Wwe Network. ⁦ @WWE Network⁩ can’t wait to watch-this scene from the legendary ‘Wrestler’s Court’. Wow, we had some great times. Tales from the Deadman. Debuts Sunday on @Wwe Network. ⁦@WWENetwork⁩ can’t wait to watch-this scene from the legendary ‘Wrestler’s Court’. Wow, we had some great times. https://t.co/NJb23SGsVr

Current AEW star CM Punk felt that Wrestler's Court was an "embarrassment to the wrestling business."

"Wrestler court was the most insecure small d*** energy average white man embarrassment to the wrestling business s*** of all time," said Punk.

Wrestler's Court no longer seems to be a fixture in WWE following the departure of several veteran stars from the 90s and 2000s.

