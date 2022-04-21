WWE legend thanks Triple H for agreeing to lose against him

D-Von Dudley recently thanked Triple H for losing to his Reverend D-Von character on the May 9, 2002 episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE separated The Dudley Boyz in the 2002 Draft when the tag team partners were assigned to different brands. While Bubba Ray was drafted to RAW, D-Von debuted a new spiritual gimmick on SmackDown and formed an alliance with the up-and-coming Batista.

Speaking on his Table Talk podcast, D-Von referenced how the NXT founder played a role in him becoming a WWE producer in 2016. He also had a heartfelt message for the 52-year-old following his retirement due to a heart issue:

“Hunter, I know you’re retired and everything, put the boots in the ring at WrestleMania, but I truly wanna say thank you for the opportunity, not only of giving me producer, but laying down for me as Reverend D-Von.” D-Von continued, “He actually laid down for me and I actually got a win over Triple H.” [48:05-48:27]

The finish to the match saw Batista distract the referee at ringside, allowing Chris Jericho to interfere by hitting The Game with a money box. D-Von then covered his bloodied opponent to record one of the biggest wins of his career.

Triple H also gave D-Von Dudley advice during his WWE career

Eight months after the WWE Draft, D-Von Dudley reunited with Bubba Ray Dudley at Survivor Series 2002 and became a member of the RAW roster.

Although his reverend gimmick was ultimately deemed a disappointment, the WWE Hall of Famer is still grateful for Triple H’s willingness to further his character:

“The gimmick might not have gone the way I wanted it to, but Hunter saw that it was enough for him to lay down for me and do what he did, and he actually did help me.” D-Von added, “Hunter gave me so much good advice that I carried with me over the years.” [48:28-48:45]

D-Von Dudley’s last WWE match took place at SummerSlam in August 2016 when The Dudley Boyz lost to Neville and Sami Zayn. On the recommendation of Triple H, he began working as a WWE producer the following month.

