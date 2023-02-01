WWE Legend The Boogeyman undergoes surgery

WWE legend Marty Wright, better known as The Boogeyman, recently went under the knife to repair an old injury that he's had for a while.

While never a champion, Boogeyman has remained one of WWE's most unique and scary acts. He made his debut back in 2005 and became recognized for his affinity for worms. He also had a marquee feud with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, which culminated in him defeating the former five-time world champion at WrestleMania 22.

According to PW Insider, Boogeyman is currently rehabbing after having surgery to repair an injured knee. He himself posted about the surgery on Twitter, which appears to have happened on January 29th. There is no current update on how long he will have to be off of his feet.

"Former WWE star Marty "The Boogeyman" Wright underwent surgery last week, PW Insider.com has learned. The belief is he underwent a procedure on his knee and is currently rehabbing."

BOOGEYMAN @realboogey , Through adversity,one only builds character,Fuel to the fire #WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN $TILL CMIN2GETCHA Through adversity,one only builds character,Fuel to the fire 🔥,#WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN $TILL CMIN2GETCHA 🔥 https://t.co/xiEOdqh2jL

The Boogeyman is under a WWE legends contract

The Boogeyman is one of the lucky superstars to be signed to a WWE legends contract. He was initially released back in 2009 before making his grand return in 2012. His last WWE appearance occurred at RAW Legends Night in 2021, where he helped R-Truth win the 24/7 Championship.

Another one of Boogeyman's most classic showdowns was with current superstar Bray Wyatt in the 2015 Royal Rumble. While the Eater of Worlds quickly eliminated the spooky legend, the showdown was enough to have fans wondering what a matchup between the two would have looked like.

Planeta wrestling @Planeta_Wrest



La leyenda macabra de



¿Veremos al personaje nos aterrorizó la infancia de regreso? 🪱 The Boogeyman sigue queriendo su combate contra Bray Wyatt.La leyenda macabra de #WWE está de visita en las oficinas con motivo de la celebración de #Halloween ¿Veremos al personaje nos aterrorizó la infancia de regreso? 🪱 The Boogeyman sigue queriendo su combate contra Bray Wyatt.😱La leyenda macabra de #WWE está de visita en las oficinas con motivo de la celebración de #Halloween 🎃¿Veremos al personaje nos aterrorizó la infancia de regreso? https://t.co/aUF8vyPI0O

The Boogeyman has expressed his interest in making a WWE return, including making several teases in regards to Bray Wyatt. Most recently, he joked about what The Undertaker might have whispered to Bray Wyatt at RAW XXX.

How do you think a showdown between Boogeyman and Bray Wyatt would go? Would you want the match to have a stipulation? Sound off in the comments below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes