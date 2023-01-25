Former WWE Superstar jokes about what The Undertaker could have whispered to Bray Wyatt at WWE RAW XXX

Former rivals Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker met at the 30th Anniversary Special of Monday Night RAW. Taker wound up assisting Bray as the latter hit Sister Abigail on LA Knight. The segment received a ton of praise.

As The American Badass was leaving the ring, he inaudibly whispered something in Wyatt's ear. Whilst WWE and both wrestlers involved haven't disclosed what it was, a former superstar has joked about it via Twitter.

Much like Bray Wyatt himself, The Boogeyman is a weird horror-themed character. The two are no strangers to each other either. The latter had a short-lived in-ring career with the global juggernaut but is currently signed to the company under a legends contract. The wrestling veteran tweeted following the Monday night show:

"UnderTaker says you know the Boogeyman is still CMIN2GETCHA"

BOOGEYMAN @realboogey UnderTaker says you know the Boogeyman is still CMIN2GETCHA UnderTaker says you know the Boogeyman is still CMIN2GETCHA 🔥 https://t.co/B188v3q6kD

The Boogeyman was last seen competing on television at the 2015 Royal Rumble, where he entered the bout at number 7, but was eliminated quickly by none other than Wyatt himself.

What The Boogeyman thinks of a potential WWE match against Bray Wyatt

Following Bray's return at Extreme Rules in October 2022, a fan with the handle of @IvanGFX_, brought up the possibility of a contest between The Boogeyman and Bray Wyatt.

The 58-year-old legend responded to the tweet by saying that "it's very possible." He further went on to tease the match, which is considered a dream bout by many.

Despite the Stamford-based promotion having plans for the former WWE Universal Champion at The Show of Shows, one can't rule out the possibility of this exciting bout taking place at WrestleMania 39 itself, as there is plenty of time between now and Mania to finalize things.

While The Boogeyman hasn't wrestled in years, Wyatt will compete in his first televised match since 2021 at this weekend's Royal Rumble premium live event.

Bray and LA Knight are scheduled to compete in a Pitch Black match, which is reportedly a variation of a street fight with “neon” elements involved in the unique bout as well.

Are you excited for the rumored Uncle Howdy versus Bray Wyatt match at Mania? Sound off in the comments section below.

