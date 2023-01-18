WWE fans from around the world took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the company's reported plans for Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39.

The former Universal Champion's return to the company was followed by the mysterious debut of Uncle Howdy. The ominous character has interrupted Wyatt on numerous occasions since then, even attacking the latter on SmackDown a few weeks back.

He has also made his presence felt in multiple segments involving Alexa Bliss segments. Howdy recently assisted Little Miss Bliss during her ringside brawl with Bianca Belair.

It was recently reported by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer that WWE is planning a grand showdown between Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy at WrestleMania 39.

The report was not well-received by fans, as many fear it could lead to another lackluster match from Wyatt at the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, few believe that a storyline between the two could be intriguing.

Check out the fans' reactions below:

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



wrestlelamia.co.uk/bray-wyatt-vs-… Bray Wyatt Vs. Uncle Howdy Planned For WrestleMania 39? Bray Wyatt Vs. Uncle Howdy Planned For WrestleMania 39?wrestlelamia.co.uk/bray-wyatt-vs-… https://t.co/iWf3yJgZLz

Joe’s darts @JoesDarts @wrestlelamia how have the WWE fumbled the bag so badly on the biggest return ever @wrestlelamia how have the WWE fumbled the bag so badly on the biggest return ever

LSW @ItsLSDub @BodyslamNet People have this idea that the match would be a gimmick match with a lot of supernatural stuff, that’s not necessarily the case. I’m a very anti-supernatural person and I think this match will be more credible than it seems at first. @BodyslamNet People have this idea that the match would be a gimmick match with a lot of supernatural stuff, that’s not necessarily the case. I’m a very anti-supernatural person and I think this match will be more credible than it seems at first.

P*eps #MaikaStyle🍧 @P__Wrestling @BodyslamNet Bray is about to have 3 of the worst Mania Matches ever @BodyslamNet Bray is about to have 3 of the worst Mania Matches ever

Bray Wyatt called himself Uncle Howdy on WWE SmackDown last week

The ongoing storyline between Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy is one of the most intriguing sagas in professional wrestling today. While it earlier appeared that the two might be working together in secret, Uncle Howdy's attack on the former Universal Champion has planted the seeds of doubt in everyone's minds.

The mysterious character has also taken an interest in Alexa Bliss, Wyatt's former ally, who betrayed him at WrestleMania 37. However, it is still unknown whether Howdy wants to exact revenge against Bliss or wants to join forces with her.

The recently rehired star will wrestle in his first match since returning to the company at Royal Rumble. He will face off against LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.

Bray Wyatt addressed the crowd on last week's SmackDown ahead of his return match. The 35-year-old cut a cryptic promo that sounded extremely similar to his promos during his first stint with the company.

During the promo, Wyatt stated that he is the Eater of Worlds and he is Uncle Howdy, leaving everyone with more questions than answers.

All Things Evil. (Not @Windham6) @AFiendWelcomed I am The Eater of Worlds.



I am Uncle Howdy.



I am all things evil.



I am . . . H I M.



I know who I am and my name? Is Bray Wyatt. You will be reminded of what I am truly capable of.



The end is near.

RUN. I am The Eater of Worlds. I am Uncle Howdy. I am all things evil. I am . . . H I M. I know who I am and my name? Is Bray Wyatt. You will be reminded of what I am truly capable of. The end is near. RUN. https://t.co/scy1v0PZsv

While the identity of Uncle Howdy is still unknown, recent reports indicate that he could be Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas. The former WWE star has been present at RAW tapings for the last two weeks, and the former Universal Champion even reportedly requested to work with his brother.

What do you think is Uncle Howdy's real identity? Let us know in the comments section below.

