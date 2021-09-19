"He's not the good guy people think he is" - WWE Hall of Famer criticizes Hulk Hogan

WWE legend Charles Wright (a.k.a. The Godfather) believes Hulk Hogan is “not the good guy people think he is.”

Hogan, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, is one of the most successful wrestlers of all time. However, his reputation away from the ring has come into question in recent years after an audio clip from 2007 emerged of him using racist language. At WrestleMania 37, he was even booed in his adopted home state of Florida.

Speaking on the Midnight Hustle Podcast, The Godfather reflected on his time working with Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior, and Sid Justice in 1992. Without going into detail, the WWE Hall of Famer made it clear that he never considered Hogan a friend.

“I was going through a bad divorce at that time, so Hogan, Warrior, Sid… that s*** didn’t mean anything to me. I mean, nothing. I didn’t care about Hogan, bro. He wasn’t no friend of mine. Still isn’t, you know. It doesn’t even matter, doesn’t even matter. He’s not the good guy people think he is, and I’ll let it go at that,” The Godfather said.

Earlier this year, The Godfather also commented on Hulk Hogan during an interview with WSI’s James Romero. He said the likes of The Rock, Steve Austin, and The Undertaker are “a lot nicer people” than Hogan.

The Godfather also revealed the reason why he interrupted Hulk Hogan vs. Sid Justice

Jeff @longtimejeff Speaking of Papa Shango, how great was it that his being late on the run in at Wrestlemania VIII forced Sid to kick out of Hogan’s leg drop? Speaking of Papa Shango, how great was it that his being late on the run in at Wrestlemania VIII forced Sid to kick out of Hogan’s leg drop? https://t.co/zHfgXQG9oz

Hulk Hogan defeated Sid Justice (w/Harvey Wippleman) via disqualification in the main event of WrestleMania 8 in 1992. Although the match ended when Wippleman confronted Hogan, The Godfather (then known as Papa Shango) was originally supposed to cause the disqualification.

He said the finish changed because a WWE official did not tell him to run down to the ring at the right time. The 60-year-old also clarified that he was only used in that spot because WWE lacked other top heels around the time of WrestleMania 8.

“They had nobody else with heat on them so I kind of got thrown to the dogs, but that’s business, bro. I’m a businessman. It is what it is. The thing on being late, they just sent me late. I never even knew I was late. I just knew when they sent me I was supposed to go,” The Godfather added.

WrestleMania 8 ended with The Ultimate Warrior saving Hulk Hogan from Papa Shango and Sid Justice’s two-on-one attack. The two babyfaces then posed for the crowd as the show went off the air.

