WWE legend The Honky Tonk Man looks unrecognizable in new photo

WWE legend The Honky Tonk Man recently resurfaced with a brand new look. The veteran also had an interesting message for his fans when he revealed the latest transformation on social media.

The Honky Tonk Man is one of the most popular professional wrestlers from the 1980s era. The WWE legend is a former Intercontinental Champion who, in addition to his WWE/WWF and WCW stints, wrestled in various other independent promotions throughout his career. The Honky Tonk Man was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. He has also earned a reputation for his candid shoot interviews over the years.

The WWE legend recently took to Twitter to reveal his new look. He also included an intriguing message in the tweet:

"The older you get, the fewer people you trust."

Most fans have rarely seen the WWE Hall of Famer with gray hair and a beard, which is why he looks unrecognizable in this new photo.

A few fans compared this look to the late great singer-songwriter Kenny Rogers, popular actor Jeff Bridges, and everyone's favorite holiday figure — Santa Claus. Judging by the comments on his tweet, the general consensus is that he looks great at 68 years old.

Former WWE Superstar Vladimir Kozlov looked unrecognizable earlier this year

Vladimir Kozlov during his WWE run

In addition to The Honky Tonk Man, former WWE Superstar Vladimir Kozlov also looked unrecognizable in a photo that was released a few months ago.

In January 2021, BT Sport WWE's official Instagram handle shared a recent picture of Vladimir Kozlov. In the photo, Kozlov can be seen promoting his own brand of vodka, called "Moscow Mauler".

Kozlov's drastic transformation over the years can be seen in the tweet embedded below.

In 2008, Kozlov made his official WWE debut on SmackDown. He had a dominant run in WWE back during the 2008-09 period. However, in 2011, Kozlov was eventually released by the company.

In recent memory, Vladimir Kozlov has pursued more roles as an actor and stunt performer in movies and television shows.