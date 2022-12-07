WWE legend The Rock shares heartfelt message about always finding time to be a father

Even with everything The Rock has to balance on a daily basis, he makes sure he takes time out to be a great dad.

On Sunday at SoFi Stadium, the home of WWE WrestleMania 39, The Rock was present with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and his two young daughters, Jasmine and Tia. They were in attendance to watch Lauren sing the National Anthem before the NFL game between the LA Rams and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rock took to social media to speak on this heartfelt moment, calling it one of the greatest moments of his life, tweeting out:

"One of the greatest moments of my life. Holding my babies tight, while their mama sings our national anthem to 70,000 proud & strong. What a feeling. I’m a lucky man & papa bear," Johnson said in a tweet.

A fan responded by praising The Rock's smile as he held his daughters while their mother and his wife sang. Johnson responded with how good it felt to stand quietly in that moment with his daughters to watch his wife perform:

"I sure did man. I made it a point to be as present as fatherly possible in this moment. Im always getting pulled in a million directions with urgency, so this time it felt so good just to stand quietly with my babies in arm and watch Lauren - the real superstar of our family *blushing emoji* *fist bump emoji*"

Did The Rock drop another tease for a match with Roman Reigns?

With The Rock appearing at the site of WrestleMania 39 this weekend, the rumors continue to run rampant regarding his participation in WWE's biggest event of the year.

However, it appears The Great One left another hint of his rumored WWE return in the latest episode of Young Rock on Friday night. In the opening minutes of the episode, Dwayne Johnson enters the Prime Minister's home and walks into a room that's dedicated to her fandom of The Great One.

In the center, on top of the glass case that holds many of his past accomplishments, sits the blue WWE Universal Championship that's currently held by Roman Reigns. While The Brahma Bull has never held that championship to this point, the show does take place ten years in the future.

So was this another tease that The Great One will return at WrestleMania 39 to face Roman Reigns? We'll find out soon enough.

On the Prime Minister's case that holds all of The Rock's past accomplishments, the centerpiece on top is the blue Universal Championship that Roman Reigns currently holds... Another potentially HUGE #YoungRock easter egg I missed last night that my friend pointed out to me.On the Prime Minister's case that holds all of The Rock's past accomplishments, the centerpiece on top is the blue Universal Championship that Roman Reigns currently holds... Another potentially HUGE #YoungRock easter egg I missed last night that my friend pointed out to me.On the Prime Minister's case that holds all of The Rock's past accomplishments, the centerpiece on top is the blue Universal Championship that Roman Reigns currently holds... 👀 https://t.co/FVvniHGn3g

What do you make of Dwayne Johnson's comments? Do you think we'll see him step into the ring to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

