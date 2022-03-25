"Sicker than I've ever seen somebody" - WWE icon had IV drips right before match with Kurt Angle

WWE legend The Undertaker was so sick before a match against Kurt Angle that doctors had to put IV drips in him.

The Undertaker, one of the most important Superstars in WWE history, had to deal with a number of injuries throughout his career. He was a constant fixture in the promotion and the rigorous schedule that he worked may have taken a toll on his body.

On the Busted Open show, Tommy Dreamer recalled his favorite Undertaker memories, one of which was a moment backstage before The Deadman's match with Kurt Angle. The Phenom was unwell before the bout and was told not to wrestle by his peers. He also had IV drips placed on him:

"He was sick in Houston and he was supposed to wrestle Kurt Angle in a three-segment match. Wrestling Kurt Angle is hard and he was sick - sicker than I've ever seen somebody before and 'not moving' sick, 'chills' sick. We all just kept checking on him. And like a true leader, slowly as the show is going on and on, he starts putting on his boots. And they're literally telling the man, 'You don't have to do this.' He has two IVs in his arms and it was like, 'Hey, man, you're up next.'"

Dreamer added that The Deadman proceeded to have an excellent match with Angle:

"And the doctors like pull out an IV, pull out an IV, someone's there holding his coat, and he just got out of his table and just walked there. And all the boys were like, the proverbial moment, were everyone is just clapping him on. He went out there and tore it up in a three-segment match against Kurt Angle, packed house in Houston." [From 2:26 to 3:35]

The Undertaker and Kurt Angle faced each other numerous times in the company in the 2000s, including a memorable match between the two at No Way Out in 2006.

The Undertaker suffered several injuries in his WWE career

Undertaker @undertaker ⚱️



is streaming now on 30 years of being The Deadman was not a “character” but an entire lifestyle.⚱️ #WWEEvil is streaming now on @peacockTV 30 years of being The Deadman was not a “character” but an entire lifestyle. 💀⚱️#WWEEvil is streaming now on @peacockTV. https://t.co/8JmekvrkTf

The Phenom revealed in an interview a few years ago that he has had many surgeries while his eye sockets have been crushed as well.

""Both eye sockets have been crushed... they were separate, years apart. I've had probably... I'm guessing, I'm closing in on 20 different orthopaedic type surgeries from just wrestling-related injuries. Both hips have had a form of replacement, torn biceps, torn pecs, torn triceps," said The Deadman.

The WWE icon, in the latter part of his career, needed a long time to recuperate and prepare himself for matches due to his fragile body. The Undertaker had one of the greatest careers in professional wrestling history, but it took its toll on him.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Anirudh