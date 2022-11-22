WWE legend The Undertaker shows off a special safe made for his guns

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Calaway, a.k.a. The Undertaker took to Instagram to flaunt his special safe made for guns.

The Undertaker has officially managed to keep the thrill alive even after retiring from WWE. A lesser-known fact is that The American Badass outside the ring has a fascination for guns, missiles, and tanks. Taker's passion for armed weapons has led him to get them a brand-new security box for storage.

The Undertaker posted a photo of a safe for his valuable guns, with a "Deadman Inc." logo engraved on the front door. In addition, the Hall of Famer also shared a thank you note in his caption for the Rhino Metals brand that made a fantastic gun safe for him.

"Big thank you! A few years back @rhinometals made this incredible safe for me! Next level quality and functionality! Now they've outdone themselves with these nightstands that also function as safes!! Check out their website for all the products they offer! They do amazing things with metal!" Taker wrote.

He appreciated Rhino Metals for building a top quality gun safe, which also functions as his nightstand.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Imagine The Undertaker in military gear instead of his wrestling gear!

The Deadman has given over three decades to professional wrestling and crafted himself to become a legend.

However, if things had gone south with wrestling, his alternate career choice would have been to serve in the United States Army. In 2021, while speaking to the Dallas Morning News, Taker revealed his stand-in career option.

"It probably would have been the military. Like I said, I've always been one to really know what my strengths, my weaknesses, my capabilities are and aren't. I doubt if I would have had a very long run in European pro basketball, but I do see myself if I had to join the armed forces, I probably would have been a career guy," Calaway said.

After an ever-lasting 30-year career in WWE, Taker is still trying to keep valuable treasures close to his heart and bed! However, The Deadman never fails to impress his fans by keeping them updated with his life.

What do you think of The Undertaker's brand-new safe for his guns? Sound off in the comments section below.

