WWE legend thinks Austin Theory is going to lose upcoming match against 17-year veteran (Exclusive)

Despite being on the losing end more often than not, Austin Theory has become one of the most despised superstars on the roster this year. However, a WWE legend thinks he will lose his next big match.

His next big match is against 17-year veteran Johnny Gargano on the RAW after Extreme Rules. The two have been feuding ever since the latter's return to WWE. Following Johnny's loss to Otis on RAW last week, it was announced that he would face Theory on RAW next week.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, WWE Hall of Famer and legend Booker T predicted that Johnny Gargano would defeat Austin Theory on RAW next week:

"I see Theory having a good match with Johnny Gargano. He's a hell of a wrestler. Being a small guy, he makes up for it with his knowledge and in-ring generalship, so I'm going to go with Gargano." (3:50-4:07)

Booker T sees Austin Theory becoming a world champion someday

Booker T has long been supportive of the 25-year-old superstar. Following his win at Money in the Bank 2022, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that Theory has too much of an upside for him to fail his cash-in and believes that he will be a world champion someday:

"It's not losing, but it's how you lose. He could beat Roman, he could beat anybody on the card if the situation is right. If a person is unconscious when I cash in, who loses? If you book it properly, Theory is not going to be one of the guys that [sic] got the briefcase and didn't cash it in and win it. I don't see that happening. This kid has got way too much upside for something like that to happen. That's just me and what I would be thinking if I had Theory in this position," said Booker T. [31:29 - 32:09]

It will be interesting to see how Austin Theory's run as Mr. Money in the Bank plays out.

