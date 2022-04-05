WWE legend offers to receive a Stone Cold Stunner to prove he can do it better than Vince McMahon

Mick Foley believes he will be capable of taking a better Stone Cold Stunner than Vince McMahon when he is the WWE Chairman’s age.

One of the most talked-about moments from WrestleMania 38 came on Sunday when McMahon received a Stone Cold Stunner from Steve Austin. The 76-year-old lost his balance when Austin began delivering the move, causing him to fall clumsily against the ropes.

Foley posted a reaction video on social media as he watched the memorable moment, which ended with Austin finally landing the uncoordinated move on McMahon. Speaking in a follow-up video on his YouTube channel, the WWE legend rated his own chances of receiving the iconic finishing move:

“Somebody remarked, ‘Hey, you try taking that at 75 [76].’ Dude, I was there in ‘97 when he took what, up until last night, was the worst stunner of all time, and he was only 52 or 53 at that time. You can drag me out in terrible shape at 56, almost 57, and I’m not gonna take a stunner that bad," said Foley. [3:40-4:01]

Foley added that he is willing to be on the receiving end of a Stone Cold Stunner in 18 years’ time:

“I will, on a bet, go and take a stunner when I’m 75 [76] from Steve just to prove that I can," Foley continued. "All right, Steve Austin, that’s not the last stunner of your career. You and Foley, 18 years from now, let’s make it happen!” [4:01-4:18]

Foley retired from in-ring competition in 2012 after he failed to receive clearance to wrestle from WWE doctors. The Hall of Famer's last in-ring appearance came in January 2012 when he participated in the Royal Rumble.

Mick Foley enjoyed Vince McMahon’s WrestleMania appearance

Vince McMahon defeated Pat McAfee in a four-minute match immediately after the former NFL star picked up a victory over Austin Theory. Steve Austin then interrupted the WWE Chairman’s celebrations and hit the trio with Stone Cold Stunners.

Reflecting on WrestleMania 38, Mick Foley chose McMahon’s amusing moment as the highlight of the weekend:

“If I had to pick a favorite moment, I believe it would be Vince McMahon taking the combined best and worst stunner of all time," said Foley. [3:29-3:40]

Foley went on to say that he “loved” WrestleMania 38 and thought every match on the two-night card delivered.

