"It's gonna be a whole different world" - WWE Legend sends Logan Paul a warning ahead of huge SummerSlam match

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler recently took aim at newly signed superstar Logan Paul.

The YouTuber turned wrestler is set to take on his former tag team partner The Miz at SummerSlam this Saturday after the former WWE Champion betrayed Paul following their victory at WrestleMania.

Despite Logan possessing a vast amount of confidence, Jerry Lawler stated on a recent edition of RAW Talk that all of Paul's achievements outside of WWE don't mean a thing ahead of his match with The Miz.

"That's all Paul's (got) always ready for, the spotlight. He's all about the spotlight, let me tell you something. Logan Paul, I've always said this being real super popular on social media is about like being rich at monopoly, big deal. When you get in the ring in a WWE ring, it's gonna be a whole different world." From 0:16 to 0:39

In what has been booked as one of the marquee matches of this Saturday's Premium Live Event, the 27 year old will be looking for revenge against the A-Lister in Nashville.

Pro-Wrestling veteran predicts Logan Paul v The Miz

Despite the fact The Awesome One is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of WWE, many are struggling to pick a winner heading into Saturday's match.

Speaking to Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SummerSlam preview show, Joel Gertner stated that The Miz's cunning mindset may be too much for Logan.

"When you're in there with the likes of top heavyweight boxers and holding your own like Logan Paul has been, you'd think that Logan Paul would have an easy night in disposing of The Miz," Gertner added. "But to me, The Miz might find some way to establish that the WWE is his home ground, and I look for him, wrestling-wise, to outsmart Logan Paul and for him to tout on TV the following week as a victory." H/T Sportskeeda

The most must-see superstar in WWE history will be looking to derail the hype surrounding the company's newest signing this weekend, in what is set to be Paul's very first singles match.

Who leaves SummerSlam with the win? Let us know in the poll below.

