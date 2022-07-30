"He going to flip the coin" - WWE Hall of Famer thinks Roman Reigns might get betrayed by a member of his stable

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart seemingly believes that Paul Heyman might betray Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

The Tribal Chief is at the top of the sports entertainment world as he holds the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After beating the entire roster, Brock Lesnar stands as one of his toughest and longest rivals to challenge for the titles.

The two megastars are set to duke it out for the last time in a Last Man Standing match for the championships. Speaking to Wrestling Inc, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart expressed that Paul Heyman will play a big factor:

“The main event is going to be a lot of surprises... The key to the main event tomorrow night is going to be — you know who? Paul Heyman, that’s right. Because, is Paul going to stick with the Tribal Council Leader, Roman Reigns, or is he going to flip the coin and join his good old buddy Brock Lesnar? So that’s who I’m going to be watching out for, is Paul Heyman.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Paul Heyman has betrayed superstars before Roman Reigns

In 2002, Paul Heyman presented Brock Lesnar to the world and began managing the superstar. The bond between the two appeared unbreakable. However, Heyman betrayed Lesnar when he was up against the Big Show at Survivor Series, which cost him the WWE Championship.

A decade later, Heyman returned to manage The Beast Incarnate while he fedued with Triple H. However, Heyman began managing more stars like CM Punk, like Cesaro and Curtis Axel. When the time came to choose, Heyman later betrayed Punk and returned to Lesnar.

Last year, Heyman's loyalty started to look bleak, leading to Reigns kicking him out of The Bloodline. At the beginning of the year, Heyman reunited with Lesnar as the latter won the WWE Championship.

However, the partnership was a ruse as he returned to The Bloodline. Heyman assisted Reigns to take out Brock Lesnar, which led to Bobby Lashley beating him for the title at the 2022 Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see where Heyman's loyalties lie on Saturday night.

