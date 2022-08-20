WWE legend thinks Triple H purposely used a Roman Reigns segment to make a big statement (Exclusive)

Brian James, known as Road Dogg in WWE, believes Triple H sent out a message about his new regime during a recent Roman Reigns segment.

On the August 5 episode of SmackDown, the returning Karrion Kross attacked Drew McIntyre before ominously staring at Reigns. The 37-year-old previously succeeded on Triple H’s NXT brand, where he became a two-time NXT Champion. However, he only spent four months on RAW under Vince McMahon’s leadership in 2021 before receiving his release.

James, a former WWE producer and writer, worked alongside Triple H in NXT during Kross’ time on the brand. He highlighted on Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show how The Game used Reigns’ segment to make a statement.

“Hunter [Triple H] made a wave with him [Kross] showing up, and he didn’t do it in Dolph Ziggler’s match,” James said. “He did it in Roman Reigns’ match [segment]. Now, holy mackerel, the internet, all the ones who hate us, who drive the conversation if you’re looking for any conversation on wrestling on social media, all of them popped and said, ‘Hunter’s the best.’” [8:29-8:54]

What message did Triple H send in the Roman Reigns segment?

Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon retired last month amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Since then, Triple H has taken over creative and rehired several released superstars.

Brian James further explained why the 14-time world champion chose to showcase Karrion Kross in a high-profile segment:

“I think that was [Triple H saying], ‘Hey, the regime has changed and you’re gonna see changes starting now,’ and I think that was one of them. I think now they’ll start the rebuilding process and make him a killer.” [8:55-9:06]

Drew McIntyre will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle on September 3. Kross is not currently advertised to compete in a match on the show.

