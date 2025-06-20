WWE legend throws a surprising name to dethrone John Cena: "He's retiring anyway" (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on who should defeat John Cena. The star is currently the Undisputed WWE Champion.
Cena is arguably the biggest heel in WWE. The star is currently on his retirement tour and holds the biggest title in the company. He is on a mission to 'ruin wrestling,' which has put him in the crosshairs of the top babyfaces in the company.
This week on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long lauded Cena for working with Killings. He explained that if WWE really wanted the spotlight on Ron, he should be the one to ultimately beat the legend. He felt John Cena would eventually leave, and having Killings as the champion would be a huge push for the star.
"Here's the thing I'll say. I want to say first of all, to John Cena for being the guy that will come on and work with R-Truth. I did hear, I don't know, that he was one of the guys that kind of spoke up for him in the back after he got released. For John Cena to want to work with him, I think that's great. What I'd like to see, if they really want to do it, Cena says he's leaving, he's retiring anyway. Let Truth take the belt off him and make Truth the champion." [1:56 onwards]
Last week on SmackDown, Ron Killings attacked John twice. This Friday, the two will be in a singles match.
It will be interesting to see if Cena can finally squash Killings and focus on his next opponent, CM Punk.
While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.