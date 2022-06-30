“He’s your guy” - Longtime WWE rival discusses what he told Vince McMahon about John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer JBL revealed what he told Vince McMahon about John Cena before the latter's rise and success in the company.

The two stars were great rivals in WWE, and one of their most memorable matches took place at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. The Cenation Leader defeated the wrestling veteran at the event to win his first WWE Championship. He went on to become a 16-time world champion by 2017.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, JBL stated that he knew John Cena was going to become the face of the sports entertainment company, and he told Vince McMahon the same.

"I think people knew, and I certainly knew, he was the guy. Vince McMahon asked me after I had been on the live events with him, he goes, 'How was Cena?' And I said, 'He's your guy.' And Vince was—not that he [was] leaning in either direction, if he did he certainly didn't let me know, but he was very happy about that, that I gave him [Cena] such a ringing endorsement. But I knew he was, I knew he was the guy. I didn't know that he was gonna be the guy that went on and become this incredible superstar who for 20 years carried the company," said JBL. (24:22-24:52)

WWE teased a feud between John Cena and Theory on Monday Night RAW

John Cena returned to WWE on the latest episode of RAW to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his main roster debut and addressed the fans. He was confronted backstage by the current United States Champion Theory, who boasted about being the youngest person to hold the title.

It wouldn't be shocking if a match is made between the two stars for SummerSlam, as the promotion is high on Theory. The 24-year-old is scheduled to collide with Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank, and there's a chance he'll remain victorious at the event.

