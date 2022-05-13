"The girls like Dave' - WWE Legend talks about being on road with Batista

1992 Royal Rumble winner Ric Flair talks about being on the road with 'The Animal' Batista during their days in Evolution.

Dave Bautista is a global star who has acted in several acclaimed and big-budget movies in Hollywood. Before his acting career took off, Batista was at the top of the food chain in the world of professional wrestling.

In January 2003, Batista, Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Triple H united to form one of the most dominant stables called Evolution. The stable terrorized superstars on RAW for years before Randy and Dave left the group.

On a recent edition of the To Be The Man podcast, the two-time Hall of Famer spoke about how he spent his time with the stable members on the road:

"Well, Hunter didn't go out. Randy kind of strayed away because we were living pretty large. The best times I had was taking Dave Bautista to these country bars in these small towns and having Dave take off his shirt. The girls like Dave. Hunter spent more money on food than I spent on booze. You eat six New York Strips a day at thirty bucks apiece, that adds up." [H/T - Fightful]

It's safe to say that both these superstars had some crazy stories while on the road and they bonded well together as they won the WWE World Tag Team Championships during their time in the stable.

Batista says his in-ring career is over in WWE

In his final days, Batista became a bad guy and lost his feud with John Cena. The next night after Over The Limit PPV, Dave quit the company and became one of the most noticeable stars across the globe.

The former world champion received love both from inside and outside of WWE. However, Dave swore never to step foot in the ring again when he retired at The Grandest Stage of All after losing to his mentor, Triple H.

The two-time Royal Rumble winner was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about his retirement and never working inside the squared circle:

This is a real wrestling retirement. I am done. My in-ring career is over. I would love to go back on the show because I love the company, I believe in the product, so I will go back on the show, and if they ask me to go in the Hall of Fame, I will. But I will not have another wrestling match. I will go broke before I have another wrestling match, and I will not go and wrestle for another promotion.

The WWE Universe will surely miss The Animal who walked alone and won their hearts. From Decan to Bluetista, the 53-year-old's run with the company is adored and treasured by millions even today.

When do you think Batista will get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

