"I've never been around anybody with no vices"- WWE legend explains Triple H's rise to power in the company

WWE legend Kevin Nash recently praised Triple H and discussed his rise to power in the company.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, The Game took over as the company's new head of creative. Since gaining power, Triple H has brought back several released stars in the company.

Speaking with Sean Oliver on the Kliq This podcast, Kevin said that Triple H has been able to go through life without any baggage, and it has served him well.

"It was strange because I've just never been around anybody with no vices," said Nash. "You know? Like wow, you're really f***ing talented, you cut a good promo, you're funny as f***, you don't miss a workout, and you don't have any vices." (07:12 - 07:31)

Co-host Sean Oliver asked what one thing Triple H had that he wished he could bottle for himself and other talents.

"The number one thing you would bottle from him is his passion, passion for the business. He's also a student of the business. I think that is huge. I think that if you know the history of most things, especially if you know the downfalls of corporations, anything. If you know the history then the chance of you repeating that is very limited." (08:11 - 08:48)

Seth Rollins is excited to have Triple H as Head of Creative in WWE

The Game's reign as Head of Creative has been well-received by fans worldwide. Numerous superstars have returned to the company, and weekly shows have also witnessed an increase in ratings.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Seth Rollins said he was excited to see his former rival and mentor in a new backstage position.

"Very exciting. I've always had a great admiration for him. He's been a mentor of mine for as long as I've been in the company. And so, to have someone in that position that I trust is really awesome. I trusted Vince as well, but to just have a breath of fresh air is really good," Rollins said.

The wrestling world has responded positively to Triple H taking over creative for the promotion. Time will tell if more departed stars opt to return to the company in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Triple H's brief time as head of WWE creative? Who do you want to see return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

