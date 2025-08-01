WWE legend Triple H speaks at the White House: "Thank you very much for the honor"

WWE legend Triple H was recently invited to the White House by President Donald Trump. Trump signed the executive order to expand his Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition on Thursday. The Game thanked everyone for the honor while speaking at the White House.In his speech during the event, Triple H highlighted the importance of health and fitness for young people. He also appreciated the opportunity to serve the American youth.&quot;First of all I'd like to say the same. Thank you to President Trump, thank you for this Honor, I'm humbled by it. I'm truly honored to be on this. Vice President Vance, Thank you very much, Secretary Kennedy. I truly appreciate all that everybody is doing for the health and wellness for the entire country.&quot;He added:&quot;For me, since I was 14 this has been such an important part of my life. Health , fitness, sports all of it. I think learning that at a young age sets you up for success in life. And without it, you're a lesser place for it. I look forward to the opportunity to help make our youth healthy, help get them engaged in sports and let them learn what it takes to be successful in life. So Thank you very much for the honor.&quot;Fans were thrilled to see the 14-time world champion speak at the White House.Triple H drops major tease ahead of WWE SummerSlamTriple H was recently interviewed at ESPN where the host asked him what fans can expect from SummerSlam 2025. He dropped a massive hint, claiming that this year's SummerSlam is going to be a &quot;massive event on all levels&quot;.He stated that the highlight of the event will be John Cena's final SummerSlam appearance.&quot;Well, this is another risk that we took. Two nights, MetLife Stadium, umm, August 2nd and 3rd. You know, [the] first SummerSlam that is two nights. This is going to be a massive event on all levels. Umm, you know, and this, one of the highlights for me, is this will be the last time John Cena competes at a SummerSlam. So, there's already a massive amount of interest there,&quot; he said.Fans are really excited for this year's Biggest Party of the Summer.