"The best and wildest of my career." - WWE legend on Vader's Hall of Fame induction

Vader was one of the finest big men in WWE
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 08, 2022 09:24 AM IST
News

A current WWE Hall of Famer has talked about Vader's recent inclusion in the 2022 Hall of Fame class.

Mick Foley did just about everything there was to do in the world of professional wrestling during his long career. The "Hardcore Legend" carried four personas over multiple decades and was a mainstay of WWE's most prosperous era.

He was a three-time world champion, wrote two New York Times bestselling books, and became a household name. Inducted into the Hall in 2013, few can dispute that Foley has earned his place there.

Vader, a man that Foley was certainly no stranger to in the ring, was recently announced as an inductee in the 2022 Hall of Fame class, which prompted a response from Mick on Twitter.

Foley infamously lost his ear in a brutal match against the soon-to-be Hall of Famer in Europe, but now the former WWE Champion has called his series of matches with The Mastadon some of the best and wildest of his career.

"My matches with Vader were some of the best and wildest of my career," Foley said.

Check out Foley's tweet below:

VADER IN HOF!Congratulations to the family of @itsvadertime on the well deserved (overdue, in my opinion) induction of Leon White into the #WWEHOFMy matches with Vader were some of the best and wildest of my career. https://t.co/njjr2aqzG9

The real-life Leon White will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on WrestleMania weekend in Dallas.

Vader passed away in 2018

OHHHH ITS TIME!!! twitter.com/brwrestling/st…

"The Mastadon" was a staple of WCW and the Japanese wrestling circuit in the 1990s, notable for his athleticism, size, and power.

In 2016, after consulting with two doctors, the WCW standout announced that he had been given two years to live due to a cardiac issue.

Though he was given a better outlook in the following months, the original prognosis turned out to be correct, and the wrestling legend passed away in hospital on June 18th, 2018.

What do you think of Mick Foley's comments? Do you have a favorite Mastadon moment? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
