WWE legend on Vince McMahon breaking Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior promise

Vince McMahon booked Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior as two of WWE's top babyfaces in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In a recent interview, WWE legend The Barbarian recalled how McMahon failed to fulfill a promise about a potential storyline.

The Barbarian was a member of the Powers of Pain tag team alongside The Warlord. The 66-year-old worked for WWE between 1988 and 1992 before returning for another short run between 1994 and 1995. He also wrestled for WCW.

Speaking to James Romero of WSI, The Barbarian disclosed details about a conversation he had with Vince McMahon. The former WWE Chairman allegedly planned to set up feuds with Hogan and Warrior before changing his mind.

"'Guys, I want two big monsters,'" The Barbarian said, quoting McMahon. "'I want one monster to work against Hogan and I want one monster to work against Ultimate Warrior.' Oh, we were excited. We were looking forward to working with them because when we work those two top babyfaces, you make money. James, never happened! I think I worked Big Boss Man, if I'm not mistaken, and Terry [The Warlord] worked Davey Boy [The British Bulldog]." [1:39 – 2:19]

In 1990, Hogan and Warrior famously met in one of the biggest babyface vs. babyface matches in WWE history at WrestleMania 6. Warrior beat The Hulkster in what was considered a passing-of-the-torch moment. However, his run at the top ended early due to backstage issues.

Vince McMahon never gave Powers of Pain the tag titles

Despite being one of wrestling's most prominent tag teams, The Barbarian and The Warlord failed to win gold together in WWE.

More than three decades on, The Barbarian is unsure whether their failure to capture the tag titles was down to Vince McMahon or producer Pat Patterson:

"Until today, we don't know why. We were ready to take the titles but Vince, I don't know who broke us [up], Pat Patterson or Vince, I don't want to talk bad about Pat Patterson, bless your heart, I love those people. Vince helped us." [0:19 – 0:46]

The Barbarian was known as Sionne toward the end of his WWE career. In his final match for the company, the veteran wrestler teamed up with Fatu, aka Rikishi, in a losing effort against Mabel and Mo in June 1995.

Do you think Vince McMahon should have booked The Barbarian against Hulk Hogan or The Ultimate Warrior? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

