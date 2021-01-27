"He was just going off" - Details of backstage altercation between Ultimate Warrior and Vince McMahon revealed by WCW legend [Exclusive]

Former WWE and WCW star Konnan recently detailed a heated backstage incident between The Ultimate Warrior and Vince McMahon. Konnan spoke about how he saw Warrior in a rage with Vince McMahon trying to calm his top star down.

Konnan made appearances in WWE in the early 90s but really went on to cement himself in AAA and WCW. After the demise of WCW in 2001, Konnan also wrestled for TNA/IMPACT Wrestling

Konnan was recently a guest on SK Wrestling's UnSKripted. During the interview, he revealed a backstage story involving Vince McMahon and the Ultimate Warrior that took place while he was in WWE in the early 90s. Konnan was getting ready to go in to record some promos for local outlets when he saw Ultimate Warrior and Vince McMahon coming out of a soundproof room. Warrior was unhappy and creating a ruckus while Vince McMahon was trying to calm him down. Here's how Konnan described the incident:

It's funny because I do remember one time, and this is so wild, they used to have these little soundproof rooms where you'd do interviews like regionalized things and it was really late at night. I remember Ultimate Warrior was coming out of the soundproof and he was saying 'f this, f that, I'm not doing it, it's too late'. And Vince was like 'whatever you want, just calm down, whatever you need, we can do it late tomorrow' and I was like wow, how much money must Ultimate Warrior be making for Vince that Vince was like calm down. And he was just going off.

Konnan on his relationship with Vince McMahon

Konnan also discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon during his appearance on UnSKripted. Konnan said that he always had a good relationship with Mr. McMahon:

He was real cool with me, very cool with me, because I was new to the business, he really didn't know me and we had good rapport.

