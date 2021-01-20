"What a shame" - WCW legend reveals he is not happy with how WWE has used Ricochet [Exclusive]

WCW legend Konnan gave his thoughts on how WWE has been using Ricochet on the latest edition of UnSKripted.

Ricochet has been losing a string of matches on RAW. The former NXT North American Champion has not seen his success on the Black and Gold brand translate to the main roster and WCW Konnan blamed this on WWE.

Former WCW United States Champion Konnan was a guest on the most recent edition of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone. During the interview, Konnan called WWE's use of Ricochet a 'shame', saying that they had totally misused one of the best high-flyers in the world:

"What a shame, bro. One of the most talented guys I've ever seen. I remember I used to tell him in Lucha Underground, I go 'bro you're holding so much back, go out there and show you're greatness'. He's incredible and I mean incredible. It's sad because if you were to tell somebody that the greatest high flying wrestler right now is Will Ospreay or Ricochet and you would watch him in WWE, you'd never know how great Ricochet is. How could you miss the boat on him? Plus he's like a good looking guy. When we were in Lucha Underground we used to have these little parties on the roof of the hotel and he was always dancing, girls liked him and he kind of reminded me of a Chris Brown type character."

Konnan on Ricochet's match against AJ Styles on RAW

Advertisement

Konnan gave further details on his thoughts on WWE's use of Ricochet. The former WCW star commented on Ricochet's loss to AJ Styles on RAW, saying that he was not happy with the finish of the match:

"They're definitely missing the boat on him. Look at that ridiculous finish they just had on RAW between him and AJ Styles. You know AJ Styles respects Ricochet and he wanted to have a good match with him just like Bryan Danielson who just put over Cesaro. The company doesn't see what we all see, this guy's incredible."

Konnan also commented on the storyline between The Fiend and Randy Orton during his appearance on UnSKripted. You can check that out HERE.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling.