WWE legend on Vince McMahon rejecting his creative pitch for The Usos

Road Dogg 'Brian James' recently opened up on the creative pitch he made for The Usos during his tenure as the head writer of SmackDown.

The wrestling veteran was an influential backstage figure on the blue brand between 2016 and 2019 as he helped develop several memorable storylines and matches. The WWE Hall of Famer recalled that he was always a fan of The Usos' intuitive ability to rap and deliver catchy one-liners.

Road Dogg proposed a plan to have the twins provide a rundown of SmackDown in a short segment every week. Brian James liked Jey and Jimmy Uso's chemistry on the microphone and felt that the duo could have given fans an absorbing overview of what to expect from the blue brand's show.

Here's what Road Dogg revealed on his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast:

"I wanted to do on SmackDown was use The Usos because they could do that spit-rapping, like, battle rap stuff,' said Road Dogg. "They'd go back and forth, and they would feel each other and finish each other's lines. I wanted to just follow them, walking them down like a fence line and say it, 'Yo, yo, yo, tonight on SmackDown, dawg,' you know what I mean? And just come up with a rap about the show, and it could be a minute and thirty, but it's just them being cool AF." [29:23 - 30:00]

Road Dogg even suggested WWE allow The Usos to be with the crowd during the segment to enhance the angle's impact. The former tag team champion believes it would have been a great way to kick off SmackDown.

However, Vince McMahon wasn't in favor of the pitch and had different plans for The Usos, as Road Dogg added below:

"I also pitched them being in the crowd, and we come to them in the crowd, and they do the same thing," added the veteran. "And I just thought, they are so cool, and if we can utilize that, it would be a cool open to the show. And Vince was like, 'God, nobody wants to see that.' [Laughs] No, I do, and I'm somebody." [30:01 - 30:20]

The Usos have been on a dominant run since joining The Bloodline

Jimmy and Jey Uso's WWE careers didn't look too bright before Roman Reigns' return as The Tribal Chief in 2020. The talented duo's reputation took a massive hit due to multiple DUI-related arrests, ultimately leading to WWE taking them off TV at one point.

However, Roman Reigns' rise as the undisputed top guy has also benefited his Samoan cousins. While Jimmy Uso recovered from an injury, Jey Uso emerged as a legitimate singles star during his brief program with Reigns in 2020.

The Usos eventually began competing together again, turned heel, and joined Roman Reigns to form one of the most successful factions in recent times. It will be interesting to see if the faction can continue its dominant run on WWE programming.

Have you been impressed with The Usos' work in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

