Why was Jimmy Uso arrested?

Jimmy Uso was arrested on July 5, 2021. Unfortunately, it was not the first time that he got in trouble with the law. This was his second arrest in a period of two years.

Jimmy was arrested when he was pulled over and his blood alcohol level came back well over the legal limit for Florida. The breathalyzer came back at 0.202 and 0.205, with the legal limit for Florida being 0.08. He was arrested for DUI in Pensacola, Florida.

Jimmy was released after posting a bail of $500.

The superstar had only recently returned to action in WWE after spending more than a year away from the ring thanks to an injury.

Jimmy Uso's history of legal issues

Jimmy Uso was arrested on September 29, 2011, and charged with DUI in Hillsborough County. His license was suspended and he got in trouble with the law again when he was arrested in 2013 for driving with a suspended license.

Jimmy was arrested again in February 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. He got into an argument with the police officers when his car was pulled over.

His brother Jey Uso and his wife Naomi were accompanying him at the time. The officers spoke with Naomi but unfortunately, Jimmy exited the vehicle while they were speaking with her and allegedly took off his shirt. The situation was de-escalated but Jimmy Uso was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice. He later pled no contest to interfering with a government employee and paid a $450 fine.

He was arrested again on July 25, 2019, and charged with DUI near Pensacola, Florida. He was found not guilty by the jury on the DUI charge after a trial and his name was cleared. Unfortunately, two years later, on July 5, 2021, he was arrested again.

WWE officials unhappy with Jimmy Uso backstage

WWE officials are reportedly very unhappy with Jimmy Uso. WrestleVotes reported on the situation:

I’ve spoken to two sources this morning on the Jimmy Uso news. I can say with certainty that a few “high level people in power” are extremely disappointed & legitimately pissed off over the arrest. This many times isn’t a mistake or bad luck. It’s personal judgment. Not good. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 6, 2021

On top of this, the situation worsened as fans harassed Naomi. Certain sections of Twitter users hurled baseless accusations at her. This led to her deleting her Twitter account. Other WWE Superstars tweeted their support for her.

We love you @NaomiWWE sending you all the light, strength and positive energy 🙏🏽 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 10, 2021

All my love and support to @NaomiWWE and her family! — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) July 11, 2021

As a veteran WWE Superstar, Naomi has always remained a solid presence backstage in the company and is well-loved by other stars.

