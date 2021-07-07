Update on Jimmy Uso's arrest

WWE Smackdown superstar Jimmy Uso was arrested in Pensacola, Florida on Monday at 10:35 PM for DUI. He was allegedly speeding over 50 MPH in a 35 MPH zone for which he was pulled over by police officers. They administered field sobriety tests after sensing alcohol on him, followed by a BAC breath test, both of which he reportedly failed.

"WWE's Jimmy Uso Arrested For DUI Again, Cops Say Wrestler Blew A .205," TMZ reported.

WWE's Jimmy Uso Arrested For DUI Again, Cops Say Wrestler Blew A .205 https://t.co/bwWkCUf9an — TMZ (@TMZ) July 6, 2021

According to Wrestling Inc, Jimmy Uso was released after posting a bail of $500 as per the Escambia County court records. This marks his second arrest in as many years.

What's next for Jimmy Uso?

Jimmy was prominently featured in the main event scene of SmackDown involving his brother Jey Uso and cousin, Roman Reigns. The Usos had recently lost the tag team titles to father-son duo Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Things went downhill for Jimmy Uso post the defeat against the Mysterios. He and Jey have failed to reclaim their titles from them after multiple attempts. Following a disagreement, Jimmy Uso took his brother Jey's place as the right-hand man for Roman Reigns. In a bid to prove his loyalty to Roman Reigns, he has been dealing with his opponents for him.

Amidst all this, it has also been reported that several top backstage personnel were "extremely disappointed" with Jimmy Uso. How his position will be affected by his recent arrest is something unknown at the moment.

The Usos are one of the best and most entertaining tag teams in the WWE. They have had memorable feuds with teams like The New Day. The DUI arrest could likely mean a suspension for Jimmy. With WWE returning to in-house attendance in a couple of weeks, if the WWE does decide to suspend Jimmy, they may have to make major changes to their biggest storyline on Smackdown. Only time will tell how it will impact WWE.

What is your take on the scenario? Don't you think Jimmy should be suspended by WWE? How could it impact the Reigns storyline going forward? Let us know in the comments section.

Edited by Prem Deshpande