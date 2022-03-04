WWE legend on Vince McMahon personally calling to inform him about his Hall of Fame induction

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) received a call from Vince McMahon in 2020 about his WWE Hall of Fame induction.

WWE announced on March 3, 2020 that JBL was set to join the Hall of Fame. The one-time WWE Champion’s induction took place in 2021, a year later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Lucha Libre Online’s Michael Morales and Josean Montesino, JBL said the WWE Chairman was kind enough to deliver him the good news:

“Vince McMahon called me personally. I don’t know how many people he calls, but he called me. I see the number and it’s Vince, and I’m always happy to talk to the boss. He said, ‘I want you to come to the Hall of Fame.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’d be happy to, whatever you need.’ He goes, ‘No, you’re going in it! Can you make it?’ I go, ‘I can now!’” [15:29-15:52]

JBL was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the same year as The British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger. The nWo and The Bella Twins were also inducted as part of the same Hall of Fame class.

JBL was “thrilled” Vince McMahon wanted him in the WWE Hall of Fame

Having grown up as a wrestling fan, JBL was honored to receive his induction into the Hall of Fame after a 14-year WWE in-ring career.

He added that it is “unbelievable” for his name to be mentioned in the same breath as some of wrestling’s biggest icons:

“I was thrilled. One of my youngest memories was sitting with my grandfather on the couch there at Sweetwater watching wrestling. To go in the Hall of Fame years later with guys like Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold… the names that are in there… it’s just unbelievable to even think that my name is anywhere close to those legends.” [15:54-16:19]

JBL’s career highlight came in June 2004 when he won the WWE Championship from Eddie Guerrero at The Great American Bash. The 55-year-old held the title for 280 days before losing to John Cena at WrestleMania 21.

